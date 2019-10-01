Watch: Concrete pole falls on Tesla Model 3, occupants walk away without injury

Earlier this year, ANCAP awarded the Tesla Model 3 with a perfect 5-star rating, in which it received 96 per cent score for adult occupant protection and a 94 per cent for safety assist.

Considering these scores, it should come as no surprise to hear that the American-built EV is one of the safest cars on the road, and has proved just that in a video that emerged out of America.

In the video that was first posted on Twitter, the on-board cameras catch the moment a Volkswagen Beetle pulls out in front of the EV causing the driver to take evasive action.

After swerving out of the way and mounting the footpath, the Model 3 hits a lamppost, which doesn't look to be too damaging. Unfortunately, the accident didn't end there as the lamppost starts to fall back towards the Tesla before crashing down onto the glass roof.

Impressed by the strength of the glass roof, the driver of the Model 3 took straight to Twitter to share the results of the crash.

"How strong is the Model 3 roof? Strong enough to protect me and my 2-year-old daughter from a concrete utility pole. Thanks to Elon and Tesla for building such a safe car! I'll be buying another one as soon as I can."

It is unknown as to whether the driver managed to get the details of the VW Beetle's driver that caused the crash, as it looks like they flee the scene right away.

