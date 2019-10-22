Home / News / Watch: Dramatic footage shows car losing control during police pursuit in Palmerston North

Watch: Dramatic footage shows car losing control during police pursuit in Palmerston North

By Michael Neilson for NZ Herald • 22/10/2019
Search Driven for vehicles for sale

Security cameras have captured the dramatic moment a car fleeing police lost control as it hurtled down a Palmerston North street.

CCTV footage supplied to the Herald showed a maroon Toyota Rav4 speeding down Tremaine Ave before losing control, and performing a full 360 degree spin on the wet tarmac.

Miraculously the car avoided contact with a parked SUV before coming to a gentle stop in the middle of a busy intersection, relatively unscathed.

The two occupants then fled from the vehicle, before a police car entered the frame.

A police spokeswoman said at about 12.40pm a police unit spotted the car on Tremaine Ave without a registration plate and signalled it stop.

The car didn't stop, did a U-turn before losing control.

Two people were taken into custody.

By Michael Neilson for NZ Herald • 22/10/2019

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Kia Sportage SUV Limited 4WD 2.4 Petrol 6A Kia Sportage SUV Limited 4WD 2.4 Petrol 6A
Kia Sportage SUV Limited 4WD 2.4 Petrol 6A

$34,990

Mazda Mazda6 Wagon Gsx 2.5 Petrol A6 Mazda Mazda6 Wagon Gsx 2.5 Petrol A6
Mazda Mazda6 Wagon Gsx 2.5 Petrol A6

$25,990

Mazda Mazda6 Wagon GSX 2.5 Petrol A6 Mazda Mazda6 Wagon GSX 2.5 Petrol A6
Mazda Mazda6 Wagon GSX 2.5 Petrol A6

$26,990

Mazda 3 Hatch Sp25 2.5 Petrol 6speed Manual Mazda 3 Hatch Sp25 2.5 Petrol 6speed Manual
Mazda 3 Hatch Sp25 2.5 Petrol 6speed Manual

$25,990

We Recommend