Watch: Drunk Mustang driver crashes through Tesla charger after blowing engine up

Despite the fact that the hype around the Ford Mustang memes has died down, the damage has been done, and members of the public are always going to look twice and pull out their phones when one leaves a meet.

We almost managed to forget the reputation surrounding the muscle cars when Ford announced the fully-electric Mustang Mach-E, but every now and then, and driver will do something to remind us why they're a meme.

In an extremely similar fashion to the drunk Mustang driver who attempted a donut and ended up burning down a petrol station just last week, this dude here was also over the limit, but ended up burning down a Tesla supercharger.

Unfortunately, there isn't any CCTV footage showing exactly how this Mustang driver ended up on top of a Tesla charger, but our money was on a few donuts being spun before, like most Mustang drivers, he lost control and crashed.

According to local reports, the Mustang's V8 engine caught fire before the crash occurred, and Oregon resident Ricky Criss crashed into the charger while panicking in his drunken state.

Police revealed that Criss initially refused to get out of his vehicle when they arrived on scene, as he was attempting to retrieve personal belongings. To save him from burning to an absolute crisp, Criss was pulled from the car before being arrested.

Upon taking a blood alcohol test, it was found that Criss was twice over the legal limit, and was charged with DUI as well as reckless driving.

We can't imagine we'll be seeing Ricky Criss behind the wheel of a Mustang, or any car for that matter anytime soon.