Watch: elderly Sydney resident beats traffic by driving down busy footpath

By news.com.au • 30/08/2019
Photo / Auburn 2144 - Facebook
Social media has gone into a frenzy over footage of an elderly woman driving on a footpath near a busy Sydney shopping centre.

The video circulating on Facebook overnight shows the woman driving a silver Toyota Yaris on Burwood Road near Westfield in the city’s inner-west on Monday.

Bystanders were stunned when she veered on to the footpath and began driving slowly as pedestrians cleared out of her way.

The man who filmed the footage can be heard asking what’s going on as several onlookers can be heard laughing loudly.

“Where’s she going mate? She’s going to crash into the bin,” he says.

However, those laughing and posting jokes about the incident on social media have been met with anger.

“That’s actually really sad that poor old lady is obviously very confused and no one bothered to actually try and help her,” wrote one person on Facebook.

“Instead of laughing at other people and taking videos for your own personal gain, f***ing help them. Such a f***ing disgrace.”

“She clearly looked confused,” added another. “This could happen to anyone’s grandparent.”

However, some commenters saw the funny side.

“Great driver not every body can drive in small space like that and don’t scratch (the) car,” one person wrote.

A spokeswoman for NSW Police told news.com.au the force was aware of the incident.

“Police are conducting inquiries,” she said.

