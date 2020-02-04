Watch: Every 2020 Super Bowl car ad, ranked

Every year, Super Bowl Sunday (or Monday over here) brings families and friends around the world (but mainly America) together to watch a game of American Football, a questionably political halftime show, and a lot of ads.

For some, this barrage of ads provides relief from the painfully drawn-out game, and most of the time, are actually more entertaining than the billion-dollar half time show. So here they are, all eight 2020 car-related ads, ranked from worst to best.

8. Audi

Letting go of fossil-fuel-powered cars is going to take some time, but getting punished Maisie Williams singing Frozen's 'Let It Go' isn't going to speed up the process by any means.

Just use some normal music to promote the fully-electric E-Tron Sportback, such as Elon Musk's latest release titled 'Don't Doubt Ur Vibe'.

7. GMC

How do you promote a big, manly, fully-electric pickup truck in complete silence? Simple, you higher LeBron James to do masculine stuff such as smash a backboard while dunking and remove the audio track.

GMC's ad for the new Hummer was good in theory — but would it hurt to chuck a bit of humour in there? We're not sure that there was room for any extra masculinity at the Super Bowl.

6. Genesis

The Genesis GV80 is a Korean-built SUV that's looking to take on the likes of BMW, Audi, and Mercerdes-Benz in the luxury SUV segment, so maybe a David v Goliath reference would've been a better fit than "old luxury".

While this is possibly the most cringe-worthy ad of the bunch, we didn't put it last on our list as John's punch line at the end was somewhat funny.

5. Kia

Going for the inspirational flashback worked well for Kia last year when promoting the Telluride, so the brand decided to do it again. Just like the Hummer ad, this one was a bit too serious, and missed the inspirational mark.

Surely a car as quirky as the Seltos deserves a bit of light-heartedness, throw some wacky music in there as well as a c-grade comedy actor, and they'd be onto a winner.

4. Toyota

Toyota decided to splash out on the CGI this year with the 2020 Highlander ad that features everything from biological disaster to a giant squid-like monster. The moral? The Highlander has tonnes of space, and will save the day every time.

3. Porsche

Porsche is an outlier on this list for two reasons; it's the only brand that's showing off high-performance vehicles, and the only one that includes a heap of cool cars to look at.

The story is unimaginative, but who can be mad at a bunch of Porsche's best getting sideways and racing through the European countryside.

2. Jeep

When it came to the top two entries on this list, there was a fierce debate as to whether Jeep or Hyundai should take the top spot. Jeep ended up slotting into second place, not because it's a bad ad, but because Hyundai's was better.

To promote the Gladiator, Bill Murray reprises his role from Groundhog Day, and is joined by Punxsutawney Phil the groundhog for a hoon around the snow in an orange ute.

1. Hyundai

Unlike Genesis, Hyundai decided to pursue the humour route, and hit the nail on the head with this skit. Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, and David Ortiz put on their best Boston accents to promote the new Sonata's 'Smart Park'.

How can you not love Smaht Pahk?