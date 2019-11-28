Watch: Father and son's street race in crowded tunnel ends with disaster

Despite what the Fast and Furious movie franchise taught us about street racing, the harsh reality of the extremely dangerous activity often ends with carnage, as we see in this video here.

Combine high speeds, a traffic-filled tunnel, and a pair of high-powered Corvettes, and you have a recipe for disaster - just as this devious father and son duo found out the hard way.

According to local reports, this crash occurred in the Lincoln tunnel, a stretch of road that connects Manhatten to New Jersey underneath the Hudson River. It happened in February this year, but thanks to the trial, the incriminating footage has only been leaked recently.

The two geniuses behind the wheels were Fred Ordine and his 25-year-old son Chadwick who were trying to see who's Corvette was faster. Expectedly, Chadwick's (black) C4 Corvette was slower than his dad's (yellow) C6, leading to the awkward overtaking attempt that caused the collision.

Right after the crash, not only did the two drivers flee the scene, but Chadwick was also stupid enough to post the footage on his Instagram account. As soon as police started to investigate, it was swiftly deleted, but had already been shared around.

According to the New York Daily News, the men have since been charged: "Port Authority cops charged Quinones and Ordine, both of Hewitt, N.J., with reckless endangerment, illegal speed contest and reckless driving."

Thankfully no one was injured in the high-speed collision, including the occupants of the blue that was hit by the out of control Corvette.

The theme of playing stupid games to win stupid prizes rings true to this video, and hopefully these two have a strong Christmas spirit, because it sounds like they are going to be spending it behind bars together.