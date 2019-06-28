Watch: Ferrari 458 driver runs out of luck while overtaking in the wet

There's something about supercar crash videos that everyone seems to love, whether its the satisfaction that one gets from watching a wealthy person screw up, or just the value, we'll never know.

Recently re-emerging on the internet, this video of a 458 driver crashing is reminiscent of a Lamborghini Huracan driver that stacked his car in front of a crowd earlier this year.

This crash that first emerged a little while ago reminded us of that video because of the small driver's mistake that led to catastrophic results.

Both supercars in question are fitted with an array of technology that is meant to protect the driver from doing this exact thing, but we're guessing that they both had turned off the assists.

Even with the assists turned on, we're not too sure that the Ferrari driver would've been any better off considering the conditions. It looks like it is quite wet, and planting your foot in any V8-powered coupe in the wet have similar consequences.

The particular model in question here is a standard 458 which weighs just over 1300 kilograms, and is powered by a 419kW V8 engine. Even in dry conditions this combination can lead to some tail-happy action, let alone the wet.

Despite the crash, you can't help but feel bad for the driver who just wrote his extremely expensive car off.