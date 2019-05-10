Watch: Fillipino Jeepney driver masters manual transmission foot shifting

Learning to drive with a manual transmission can be difficult at the best of times while you're using your hands — let alone your feet.

With just his right foot, this Filipino Jeepney driver has put almost every single driver in the world that claims to be good with a manual transmission to shame.

Giancarlo Dones, the driver who lives in the Indang region of the Philippines, seems to have the act of foot shifting down to a fine art. Without thinking, he is able to shift gears while having his hands firming set on the steering wheel.

While it is unclear why Dones actually shifts with his foot, the size of his shifter may be the answer. When you're dealing with a floor shifter of that size, you can't blame him for not wanting to reach done for every change.

Like the true professional that he is, Dones keeps his eyes on the road as he travels through the Filipino traffic.

Unless you drive a bus/truck with an upright seating position, we wouldn't recommend driving like Dones — actually don't drive like Dones. Ever.