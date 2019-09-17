Watch: Ford's incredible Le Mans story brought to life in 'Ford v Ferrari' trailer

While most modern motor racing fans will be familiar with the age-old Ford vs Holden rivalry, a long time before the V8s hit Mt Panorama, Ford had beef with another manufacturer.

Unlike Holden, Ford's beef with Ferrari came after the Italian marque decided to pull the plug on their sale at the last minute, leaving Henry Ford II furious, and wanting to hit Ferrari where it hurt the most — at Le Mans.

In the second trailer that has been released for the movie, we see the politics of the situation in a clearer light. If you haven't watched the first trailer, watch it here.

With a cast including Matt Damon who's playing Carol Shelby, and Christian Bale as Ken Miles, the James Managold-directed movie looks like an incredbile retalling of the iconic racing story.

Managold noted at the Toronto premiere how rare it is for a movie like this to make it through the Hollywood in this day and age. "This was a scary proposition for the studio," he said in an interview. "They took a big risk with an expensive film where there is no best-selling book, and there is no superhero."

As you might already know, the movie focuses on racing driver Ken Miles and Caroll Shelby, the iconic engineer who turned the GT40 into a Le Mans car that could beat Ferrari at their own game.

Critics have had nothing but good things to say about the movie that will be hitting cinemas in New Zealand later this year.