Watch: Graffiti artist "ruins" Lamborghini Aventador SVJ on the street

In the age of the internet, we've seen YouTube and Instagram personalities alike modify their supercars in ridiculous ways for a bit of e-fame, but this one might take the cake.

If you're a regular on Instagram, you might be familiar with the street artist 'alecmonopoly', who has amassed a following of over one million with his Monopoly-inspired street art.

For his latest project, Alec has taken to an extremely expensive and sought-after supercar, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. From the video that he posted, it looks like it is some sort of public display as a reasonably large crowd is watching Alec do his thing.

By the looks of the video, Alec is well into the piece which might not be everyone's idea of a good paint job, but you have to respect his talent. According to comments on the video, the SVJ has been wrapped and ceramic coated, so this design is fully reversible.

This didn't stop the critics from flocking to the comment section and telling everyone about how he had "ruined" the beautiful car.

The SVJ in the video looks similar to a red one that has featured on his Instagram before, so we can assume that this is his car, and someone else hasn't put their trust in him with the job.

If anything, the paint job has accentuated the attention-grabbing features of the SVJ, not that a car that car accelerates to 100km/h in 2.8 seconds needs that though.

Alec's other expensive works of art that he has posted include a Rolls Royce Cullinan and a Buggati Chiron. Have a look at them here:

