Watch: Hellcat swapped NB MX-5 is the definition of insanity

It's 2019, if you want to build something incredibly overpowered, all you have to do is drop a Hellcat engine into it and you're done.

You could call it a modern interpretation of David and Goliath, except this time it's all of Goliath's strength and power jammed into David's petite frame.

American workshop VMP Performance wanted to build something that would put them on the map, and naturally they decided to put the biggest engine that they could get their hands on into the smallest car.

The end product may have the power to match modern-day supercars, but possess about as much grip as a shopping trolley.

Featured on Hoonigan's Daily Transmission series, the MX-5 has recently received a lick of bright orange paint, and sits on a set of wheels that were never meant to fit under an MX-5.

While the tyres 275mm at the front, and a set of grip-heavy Hoosiers are wrapped around the rear wheels, these slabs of rubber provide absolutely no grip when they've got 510kW running through them.

This MX-5 was built to shred tyres, and shred tyres it does. Grabbing sixth with the rear wheels spinning is an easy task for this lightweight roadster which shreds two sets of tyres in a matter of minutes.

We're not too sure how it is going to perform when the guys from VMP Performance take the car to a track day, but we can imagine that the results will make for a great watch!