Watch: Holden Commodore catches fire after gender reveal skid goes wrong

Gender reveal parties have been gaining popularity over the last few years, with parents-to-be coming up with different ways of revealing the gender of their baby as time goes on.

One of the most popular traditions in the bogan communities of late has been the gender reveal burnout, where gender-specific coloured smoke tyres are installed on a car, and then are burnt off for the reveal.

The Australian government has been reasonably vocal about the crackdown on these reveals, arresting a whole family after one went viral earlier this year.

These Aussie parents obviously missed this memo, or more likely didn't care about it, and set about creating their own spectacle. Armed with a drone and several phone cameras, the skid commenced.

After making some serious smoke and ground, the driver sends it sideways and decides to burn off the rest of the rubber while sitting in one spot. After a few seconds of sitting in one spot, the tyres explode into flames before the fire engulfs the rest of the rear end.

When the driver finally realises something is wrong, he gets out and spots the issue, but it looks like it's a little too late.

The video was first shot in April last year, but because of the court proceedings, could only be released now. The 29-year old driver was reportedly "subsequently convicted of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle", and luckily, no one was hurt.

One would assume that the driver of the car would be the father of the child, but it turns out it was the father's mate.

How's that for a friendship, literally going down in flames of glory for your unborn godson, it'll bring a tear to your eye...