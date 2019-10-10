Watch: Honda driver flips car while attempting to parallel park

It seems that dash cams are a thing of the past, and Tesla's on-board cameras are catching everything that goes on in this day and age, including this horrific parking faux par.

Usually, the Tesla Model 3 Sentry Mode cameras catch would-be thieves and vandals attempting to damage the vehicle, but in this instance, they catch a parallel parking attempt that couldn't have gone much worse.

Captured on the rear camera of the Model 3 in Vancouver, the Honda Accord can be seen approaching the empty parking space before pulling up beside the EV. Strangely enough, the other car in the video is another Model 3.

As the driver angles into the park, the driver must have mistaken the brake pedal for the accelerator, and floored it while in reverse.

After jumping up the kerb, the According rolls back towards the building and a group of bystanders at a serious pace. The car rolls into the concrete barrier underneath, causing it to topple over towards the pedestrians.

Luckily, the quick-thinking bystanders managed to scramble away from the rolling Honda, but weren't able to escape without injuries. Four injuries in total were reported, two from the Honda occupants, and two from the bystanders, but aren't life-threatening.

