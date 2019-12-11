Watch: How a $200K electric Porsche is crash tested

In order for any new vehicle to make it on the market, it has to go through a rigorous crash testing program where every possible outcome has to be simulated.

Included in this are all the high-end performance and luxury cars that you see on the road, and while they may cost as much as a small house to build, everything has to be crashed in the name of safety.

Click here to view all Porsche models for sale on Driven

Considering their age, crash testing electric cars is still a relatively new concept, and while it might not have a big metal engine sitting in front of the cabin, the Porsche Taycan certainly holds its own.

Just like the Teslas that have already undertaken crash testing, it has been argued that the Taycan's lack of engine means that the whole front end is one big crumple zone, making it dissipate energy with ease.

Recently, Euro NCAP released a video showing the fully-electric Porsche taking a hammering from all directions, and unsurprisingly, it passed with flying colours.

It was given an 85 per cent score in adult occupant protection, 83 per cent in child safety, 70 percent in vulnerable road user (cyclist and pedestrian) protection, and 70 percent in safety assist technology.

All this added up to the Taycan receiving the maximum five star award for total safety, meaning that it matched the electric Teslas already on the road.