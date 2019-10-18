Watch: Hyundai unveils the bonkers, V6-swapped iMax N 'Drift Bus'

Just like us Kiwis, Australians are known for their ingenuity, and have a special knack for creating insanely fast vehicles of things that were never meant to go fast.

A perfect example of this is Gardner Mods' LS-swapped Ford Ranger that was turned into a fully-fledged drift ute with some serious modifications, and just like that ute, Hyundai Australia have turned another commercial vehicle into a drift beast.

Following Hyundai's April Fool's prank in Germany earlier this year, which consisted of a photoshopped I Max N, Hyundai Australia decided to bring that exact concept to life for the World Time Attack Challenge.

The 2.5-litre diesel power plant has been swapped out for a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6. Hyundai had no problem in sourcing this power plant as it is based on the same engine found in the Genisis G70 and the Kia Stinger GT.

Surprisingly, Hyundai decided to use an eight-speed automatic gearbox to send power to the rear wheels, but a locker diff has been installed to make sure that both wheels are spinning at all times.

With this new driveline, the usually-slow I Max is capable of a 0-100km/h time of five seconds, which makes it faster than most amateur drift cars.

As with all drift builds, the suspension has been upgraded significantly, and the van now sits on N performance parts. A set of i30 N 19-inch alloys have also been slapped on the beast.

Arguably the best part of this van is found on the inside, where the front seats have been replaced with suede N sports seats, and all six rear seats have remained in place. This means that the whole team can join the driver out on the track.

To top things off, Hyundai has built a full custom body for the I Max, including front and rear splitters, side skirts, and a massive drift-inspired roof spoiler.

While it may look like a legitimate Hyundai product, the Korean brand was quick to dismiss any confusion, stating that the "iMax N is not a production model, nor is it road legal."

For those wondering, the van has already run at the World Time Attack Challenge over the ditch, and is placed at 64 out of 66 competitors currently.