Watch:'Idiotic' driver arrested after crashing Lamborghini into Police kiosk

Owning a supercar is one way of gathering attention whether you want it or not, and one driver in India has found out that not all attention is good after ploughing into a roadside police kiosk.

Driving an older Lamborghini Gallardo, which is a V10-powered supercar that's worth a few hundred thousand these days, the owner got to know the local police force when his showboating went wrong.

According to a local report, the 28-year-old driver was a local business owner out on a cruise with a few of his supercar buddies in the Indian city of Bangalore — a common occurrence.

After the "idiotic" driver slammed head-first into the solid concrete Police kiosk, he reportedly abandoned the car, and fled the scene. Luckily, no officers were in the kiosk at the time of the incident.

After a few hours on the run, Sunny Sabharwal decided to return to the scene to take a few snaps for Facebook. Through CCTV and his post, Police were able to track down Sabharwal and arrest him.

Unfortunately, both Sabharwal's posts and his Facebook profile have since been deleted. Thankfully this hasn't stopped people from digging up the images as well as footage of the crash.

Let's hope that Sabharwal learns his lesson in police custody, and doesn't destroy any other innocent supercars.