Watch: 'Idiotic' vandal damages $300K Lamborghini in Auckland

Disturbing footage of a vandal walking over, and jumping on a 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder in a residential area of Auckland has recently emerged online.

Posted on Instagram, the vandal in question can be heard talking to his friend before stepping onto the bonnet of the supercar, walking across the windscreen, and jumping on the canvas roof.

The words "Hey remember us" have been edited across the Instagram footage, and can be heard just before the vandal starts their attack on the Italian exotic.

While no one's identity is revealed in the video, it is understood that the vandal is a student at an Auckland high school.

Unfortunately, no pictures showing the aftermath of the Lamborghini's roof accompanied the video, but we can't imagine that the fabric structure wouldn't have taken the abuse too well.

While it's hard to put a price on someone's pride and joy, a similar 2016 Huracan Spyder is listed on Driven for a $280,000, and a regular 2018 coupe of similar spec is listed for $350,000.

We believe that this is the first time a malicious attack on a supercar in New Zealand has been caught on camera, but just a couple of years ago, a dashcam caught a young woman climbing on top of a McLaren 675LT to take a photo in Ponsonby.

Despite the lack of malicious intention, owner Andy Ko was gobsmacked to see someone with the audacity to climb up onto his extremely rare car.