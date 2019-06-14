Watch: inside what makes the Hyundai Nexo's hydrogen motor tick

While there were plenty of vehicles of the four-wheeled variety on show at this year's Fieldays event, the undoubted star of the show was the hydrogen Hyundai Nexo.

Shown on Kiwi soil for the first time, the Nexo helped raise the profile of hydrogen-powered cars as an alternative to traditional internal-combustion motoring, as well as hybrids and fully electric vehicles. Although, Hyundai NZ see the tech as more complimentary than anything else.

“This just further compliments electric vehicles," said Hyundai NZ's Gavin Young.

"We're not hedging our bets on which one's going to overtake which, because they each have their role to play for New Zealand.”

Driven's Sam Wallace spoke to both Young and Hyundai NZ General Manager Andy Sinclair about how the emerging technology works, as well as its the past, present, and future. You can watch the video in full above.

"Hyundai started investing in fuel-cell technology 21 years ago. It started with EVs and continues with EVs, and hydrogen isn't there to replace EVs — it's just part of the overall picture," said Sinclair.

"It puts a smile on my face just looking at it."

Read more: Hyundai's high tech hydrogen-powered Nexo confirmed for Fieldays