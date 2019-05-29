Watch: Is this $12 million Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta the world's most expensive drift car?

You might call this driver a genius, or you might call him an idiot, but there's no denying the impressive talent that this man possesses.

If you're a regular Instagram user, you might be familiar with the username 'Powerslidelover', an account dedicated to the antics of one supercar collector that loves to slide his multi-million dollar machines around like they're Nissans from the late 1990s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M.T. 🇮🇹 (@maxige78) on May 11, 2019 at 8:55am PDT

In his latest video, powerslidelover is shown chasing a black Porsche Carrera GT through a winding section of track, while being following by a Singer 911. As usual, keeping traction wasn't thrilling enough for the Aperta driver, and he puts on a smoky display for the camera.

From an on-board angle, we can see that powerslidelover is deep in third gear, and sliding his 950hp special edition Ferrari around at a reasonably high speed. Unlike other sports cars that have been set up for drifting, the Aperta looks to be completely standard, and would take some serious control to drive as he does.

With only 210 LaFerrari Aperta models being produced, the car has attracted quite the cult following, and a result, is quite an expensive vehicle on the second hand market.

Just last week, one was listed on a US auction site Crave Luxury Auto with an asking price of just over $12 million. Considering that this model only had 5,000 kilometres on the clock, we can assume that it lived a more sheltered life than this example.

While is it nerve-wracking to see an incredible piece of automotive engineering thrown around like this, you have to appreciate powerslidelover's commitment to driving his cars and not leaving them in a garage.