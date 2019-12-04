Watch: Jaguar builds epic Hot Wheels track to celebrate the new F-Type

When unveiling an incredibly powerful sports car, most manufacturers pay a retired racing driver to thrash their car around a track in a high-budget production filled with fire and smoke, but not Jaguar.

For the new F-Type coupe that was revealed just yesterday, the English brand decided to keep costs down and put their staff to work by building a huge Hot Wheels track around their design studio.

The collaboration between the British brand and Hot Wheels saw a 1:64 scale model of the new F-Type built, which was then shot around the studio in spectacular fashion.

To keep things interesting, the 232 metre long track had no less than 25 loop-the-loops, three jumps, and 44 corners in it. Four kickers and 55 boosters around the track saw the tiny car hit scale speeds of 483 km/h.

As it was the unveiling video, the little F-Type shot over a clay sculpture of itself, through the face of a wheel, and through the luxurious interior of a full-sized 2021 F-Type coupe.

Jaguar Design Director Julian Thomson seemed extremely enthusiastic about the idea, “As a designer and huge car enthusiast, Hot Wheels models have been a part of my life since childhood.” He went on to say “We are used to creating models in clay but seeing such a finely-detailed 1:64-scale model of the new F-Type race around the studio, showcasing every stage in our design process, was a truly unique experience.”

While the full-sized 2021 F-Type won't be able to hit the same scale speeds as the Hot Wheels version, the V8-equipped spec will be able to hit 100km/h in just 3.5 seconds before topping out at 299km/h.