Watch: Jeremy Clarkson reveals his favourite car

Jeremy Clarkson has been in the automotive journalism industry for the majority of his life, so has had the chance to drive some pretty incredible cars over those years.

It seems that the presenter fell in love with one car almost ten years ago, and it still hasn't lost its charm, despite the faults that came with it.

The car in question is arguably to most famous Lexus car that has rolled off the manufacturer's production line — the LFA.

Clarkson has expressed his love for the Japanese hypercar in the past, and according to this video from Drive Tribe, it is still the best in his books.

Powered by an iconic 4.8-litre naturally aspirated V10, many claim that the LFA is the best sounding car ever built, and Jezza attests to this during the video.

During his first review of the car, he described the soundtrack perfectly: "At high revs, it sounds like a million bonfire-night sparklers, amplified through AC/DC’s mixing desk and fired into the face of whoever it was you just overtook," he said.

"It crackles. And then, when you think it can’t rev any more, the crackle turns into a baleful howl. It’s time to pull on the paddle, feel the clonk and settle back in the exquisite seat, ready for it to start all over again."

He has previously said that if he was offered "the choice of any car that had ever been made ever, I would like a dark blue Lexus LFA."

