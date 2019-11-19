Watch: Ken Block shreds China's 'most dangerous road' in the 680kW Hoonitruck

Cast your mind back to 2017, Trump had his first year in the White House, everyone thought we would have the 2019 Rugby World Cup in the bag, and Ken Block broke the internet with the first Climbkhana video.

Back then, Block was still rocking the positively insane 1000kW Hoonicorn Mustang, and slid his way to the top of Pike's Peak with countless hair-raising moments along the way.

This time, Block and his team flew all the way to China to drive the iconic 'Heaven's Gate' road on Tianmen Mountain.

While the F-150's 680kW seems small compared to the Mustang's 1000kW, Block makes use of the fire-breathing, twin-turbo V8 under the hood and melts all four tyres on his way to the top of the road.

Just like the first instalment, Climkhana 2 focuses on precision drifting. It turns out that Heaven's Gate is narrower than Pike's Peak, meaning that there's less room for error, and a higher probability of disaster.

In total, there are 99 corners on the way up to the top of the mountain, and Ken slides every single one of them. While it might've been easier to drift the mountain in a more traditional rear-wheel drive car, Ken stays true to his rally style and throws his AWD truck into every corner with effortless style.

In normal Hoonigan fashion, the video looks and sounds stunning, and the backdrop of the Tianmen Mountain National Park​ makes for some incredible drone shots. It's going to be interesting to see how Hoonigan plans to top this one.