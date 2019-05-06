Home / News / Watch: Kia hits Camaro, gets launched into orbit

Watch: Kia hits Camaro, gets launched into orbit

By Andrew Sluys • 06/05/2019
Search Driven for vehicles for sale

If you had we had to choose a video that shows exactly what you shouldn't do while driving on a busy multi-lane road, we'd probably choose this one.

A combination of impatience and lack of awareness led to this spectacular rollover that probably left the driver of the Camaro wondering why a Kia was speeding past them on its roof.

Trying to merge on to the highway faster than the other cars, and beating the motorcycle, the driver of the Kia was attempting a reasonably dangerous manoeuvre let alone attempting it in congested traffic.

As soon as the Kia was clear of other traffic, you can see the driver try to brake as soon as they see the Camaro, but it was too late. Hitting the back wheel of the Chevy perfectly, the Kia is sent into a barrel roll across the other busy lanes, miraculously missing other drivers.

According to the local report, no one was injured in the crash. This could be attributed to the fact that it occurred at such a low speed, and both parties were wearing their seatbelts. You can also see the Kia's driver airbag deploy during the rollover, protecting the driver from a possible head injury.

Miraculously, the motorcyclist who was wearing the GoPro managed to avoid the Camaro in the incident, and slip past the truck while everything was happening. It looks like he slowed down to go and check on the aftermath of the crash as well, but the video cuts off before we see.

By Andrew Sluys • 06/05/2019

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
2012 Dodge Nitro SE 2012 Dodge Nitro SE
2012 Dodge Nitro SE

$22,995

2007 Subaru Impreza 20S 0 DEPOSIT FINANCE $40 PW 2007 Subaru Impreza 20S 0 DEPOSIT FINANCE $40 PW
2007 Subaru Impreza 20S 0 DEPOSIT FINANCE $40 PW

$6,990

2006 Landrover Discovery 3 NZ New TDV6 Diesel 7 Seater 2006 Landrover Discovery 3 NZ New TDV6 Diesel 7 Seater
2006 Landrover Discovery 3 NZ New TDV6 Diesel 7 Seater

$23,995

2007 Nissan Bluebird Sylphy New Shape - from $36.75 weekly - Penrose Branch 2007 Nissan Bluebird Sylphy New Shape - from $36.75 weekly - Penrose Branch
2007 Nissan Bluebird Sylphy New Shape - from $36.75 weekly - Penrose Branch

$6,474

We Recommend