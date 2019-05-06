Watch: Kia hits Camaro, gets launched into orbit

If you had we had to choose a video that shows exactly what you shouldn't do while driving on a busy multi-lane road, we'd probably choose this one.

A combination of impatience and lack of awareness led to this spectacular rollover that probably left the driver of the Camaro wondering why a Kia was speeding past them on its roof.

Trying to merge on to the highway faster than the other cars, and beating the motorcycle, the driver of the Kia was attempting a reasonably dangerous manoeuvre let alone attempting it in congested traffic.

As soon as the Kia was clear of other traffic, you can see the driver try to brake as soon as they see the Camaro, but it was too late. Hitting the back wheel of the Chevy perfectly, the Kia is sent into a barrel roll across the other busy lanes, miraculously missing other drivers.

According to the local report, no one was injured in the crash. This could be attributed to the fact that it occurred at such a low speed, and both parties were wearing their seatbelts. You can also see the Kia's driver airbag deploy during the rollover, protecting the driver from a possible head injury.

Miraculously, the motorcyclist who was wearing the GoPro managed to avoid the Camaro in the incident, and slip past the truck while everything was happening. It looks like he slowed down to go and check on the aftermath of the crash as well, but the video cuts off before we see.