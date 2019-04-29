Watch: Koenigsegg crash tests $3 million hypercars

For a manufacturer to be able to sell their vehicles to the public, they have to meet the safety regulations of the country that they're selling the car in, and in order to do this, they have to prove that the car is safe.

This is where crash testing comes into the picture, and for a manufacturer like Koenigsegg, crashing one of their million dollar hypercars isn't a cheap activity.

Apex One on YouTube has given us a rare look into how they go about crash testing their cars, something that most high-end car manufacturers don't show too much of.

Complete with commentary from Koenigsegg's CEO himself, Christian Von Koenigsegg, and a couple of employees, the video shows an extremely interesting behind-the-scenes look at what goes on behind closed doors.

From sending the car off drops at reasonably high speeds, to smacking every single panel of the car with a mallet, the video seems to get easier to watch as it goes on. There's something about that speed bump test that makes us still cringe every time though.

In the video, Christian explains that they can't use the same method of building a bunch of cars for crash testing like most other manufacturers as it would be far too expensive, so rebuilding the test car is the only option. Using just one carbon fibre monocoque chassis, they break and rebuild almost every aspect of the car that is attached to the core. While this is a cost-saving technique, it also says something about how strong this chassis system really is.

Alongside the physical testing, the Swiss manufacturer has invested in a supercomputer that lives in their basement and can simulate collisions.

While we do appreciate this rare look into high-end crash testing, the video is still a painful watch.