Watch: Koenigsegg Regera sets blistering 0-400km/h world record

Cast your mind back to early September, you'll remember Bugatti setting a new "production car" world speed record with a 490km/h run in a modified Chiron that was later unveiled as the Chiron Super Sport.

While the French marque was planning on setting the outright top speed record, they weren't too worried about how quickly the Chiron reached the 400s, which is where Swedish manufacturer Koenigsegg comes into the picture.

Late last month, Koenigsegg released a video claiming that their Regera hypercar was able to hit 400km/h in just 31.49 seconds, but because the video contained so many cuts, critics were unsure of its validity.

To silence the naysayers, Koenigsegg boss, Christian von Koenigsegg has released the full, uncut, overexposed video showing the insane speed run. While this clip does show the pace of the car, the dodgy lighting makes exterior visibility impossible.

For this run, Koenigsegg test driver Sonny Persson was behind the wheel of the Regera, and it took place at the Rada airfield in Sweden. While there wasn't much in it, the Regera bettered the Agera RS' time to 400km/h by just 1.8 seconds.

As you could imagine, a lot of fancy technology is involved when it comes to blasting a car to 400km/h in just 30 seconds, and the Regera is packed full of it.

Under the rear engine cover sits a twin-turbo 5.0-litre V8 engine that sits alongside three electric motors. This power plant produces a combined 1118kW, which is sent straight to the rear axle through the brand's signature Direct Drive transmission.

According to the Swedish brand, the Regera contains a single gear, and their transmission reduces energy losses by up to 50 per cent compared to a traditional multi-speed transmission.

“This was a good opportunity to showcase the true capability of the Regera’s one-of-a-kind Direct Drive transmission,” said Christian von Koenigsegg. “As the Regera only has one gear we had to make use of it from standstill to the record top speed of 403 km/h (or 250 mph) limited by rpm.”

After completing this run, driver Sonny Persson hints at the top speed run that they have in the works with a playful "Hold my beer!" Time to dust the Jesko off?