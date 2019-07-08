Watch: Lancia Delta S4 gets smashed to pieces at Goodwood FoS

Goodwood Festival of Speed is a petrol head’s dream, whether you're a fan of old muscle, or modern Formula 1 cars, you're bound to see something that you like blasting up the iconic track on the day.

While most cars make it up the hill without any trouble, as with any race on earth, there are always going to be a couple of spills, and a few drivers end up in the hay bales each year.

Unfortunately for the driver of a very special Lancia Delta S4 Group B rally car, things didn't quite go to plan, and he was one of unlucky few who ended up in said hay bales. Thankfully, he escaped without injury, but the Lancia didn't.

Sporting the immaculate Martini livery, and looking like it had rolled straight out of the 80s, the Lancia looked good for the first few turns of the track, with its iconic twin-charged four banger screaming.

After heading through the Goodwood archway and entering a left turn, things get sketchy, and the rear of the Delta starts to creep out under braking. From the video, it looks like a bit of snap oversteer got the better of the driver, and the Delta is sent into the bales.

In a flurry of smoke and fiberglass, almost every single panel is torn off the Lancia, before it comes to rest with exposed front and rear ends. Despite the hit, the driver walked away from the crash, but a look of disappointment was plastered on his face.

While it may look like a strange crash, cars from the Group B era were notoriously terrifying to drive, and the Lancia Delta S4 was no exception.

Pushing over 500hp from a mid-mounted twin-charged (supercharged and turbocharged) 1.8-litre four-cylinder engine, the Delta was designed to tear through the forests of the late 1980s.

Like other Group B cars of its time, the Delta did have an all-wheel drive system, but was known to be very twitchy and challenging to drive at the best of times.