Watch: LS-swapped Ford Ranger drift ute roars into life for the first time

Gardner Cars in Australia are known for building incredibly tough utes, with their speciality being the popular Ford Ranger.

While they usually install snorkels, lift kits, and muddies, on Rangers to help them off-road, the shop decided to take a completely different direction with this Ranger build, and lived up to their trend-setting motto perfectly.

Swapping out lift kits for coilovers, and snorkels for superchargers, the team set to work on their incredible Ranger drift ute that they call the 'Frankenbeast'.

This isn't the first time that we have seen the LS-swapped Ranger, as it first went viral on the internet back in March, but it is the first time that anyone has seen it running — and boy, what a sound.

Under the hood now sits a supercharged LSA 6.2-litre V8 engine that ironically came from a Holden Commodore. In stock form this engine produces 414Kw and 747Nm of torque, AKA more than enough to light up the big rear wheels.

To hold all that power in, the ute has been completely reinforced bumper to bumper with a roll cage and various braces. One of the coolest aspects of the ute is easily the exhaust, a twin-pipe system that looks like it has come straight of a Ford GT40.

We can't imagine that it's too far away from seeing a track for the very first time, so stay tuned, we'll keep you posted.