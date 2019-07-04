Watch: Mad Mike races a Kamaz Truck through the Goodwood grounds

It's a showdown of David and Goliath proportions, an incredibly large Kamaz Truck designed for off-road endurance racing versus a Lamborghini drift car that barely can make it over a speed bump.

Both vehicles made quite the trek to get to the event, and while Mad Mike's Huracan shipped right to the event in a container that came from Auckland, the six-wheeled truck was driven from Russia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mad Mike Whiddett (@madmike.123) on Jul 3, 2019 at 4:41am PDT

With the beautiful Goodwood grounds setting the backdrop, Mad Mike and Russian rally raid driver Eduard Nikolaev waste no time in tearing up the pristine grass surrounding the track.

Mad Mike's SLAMBO sliding around is quite a spectacle to witness, but somehow it gets upstaged in its own video. Weighing 10.5 tonnes, the Red Bull Kamaz truck drifting through the same turns is a sight to behold.

When you look into the specs of this truck, things get even crazier. Under the cab sits a 16.2-litre V8 diesel engine that produces 1000hp and is connected to a 16-speed transmission.

When it's fully loaded for an enduro rally, the Kamaz carries 1000 litres of fuel and weighs close to 11 tonnes. Despite all this weight, the truck can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 11.5 seconds.

All this makes for an incredible truck that can not only slide with Mike's Lamborghini, but also jump over it with ease — what a machine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mad Mike Whiddett (@madmike.123) on Jul 3, 2019 at 4:08am PDT

You'll notice a couple of cameos throughout the video as well, Youtube personality Sideway Sid can be spotted in his GT4, and Archie Hamilton in is the AMG A45.

The official Goodwood festival kicks off tomorrow, and you can expect to see Mike drifting his Huracan through the hay bales alongside an array of other automitve delights.