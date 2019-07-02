Watch: Mad Mike shreds tyres in his brand new Lamborghini Huracan

It was the project of his dreams that kicked off with a conversation at the Goodwood Ball, and alongside his team in the Mad Lab, Mad Mike managed to finish it within the deadline — just.

Alongside his main sponsor Red Bull, Mad Mike has released the first two episodes of Project Nimbul, a behind the scenes look at what went into the creation of the boundary-breaking SLAMBO.

In the first episode titled 'Planning his dream car', Mike explains how the SLAMBO came to be, and how the Duke of Richmond's son helped to get his project off the ground.

Less than a year after chatting to the head of Lamborghini at the ball, Mike was given the keys to his brand new Lamborghini Huracan, and took it straight to Hampton Downs to start testing.

After Mike had thrashed the Italian supercar around the track a few times and found its limits, he knew exactly what he needed to do to get the car drift ready, but it wasn't going to be easy.

Watch the first episode here.

Once the team knew what they had to do, the car made its way to the Mad Lab, and the work commenced. If you're a Lamborghini purist you might have a bit of trouble watching this episode.

According to the chief engineer, right before Mike drilled the first hole in the guard was the first time he had actually seen Mike nervous around a car.

Take a look at the second episode here.