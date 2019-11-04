Watch: Man arrested after allegedly setting police car on fire
By Bay of Plenty Times • 04/11/2019
A man has been arrested after allegedly setting a police car alight.
A police spokeswoman said officers were called to an incident outside the Pāpāmoa Police Station about 3.15am where a patrol car had allegedly been set on fire.
A scrub fire was also found in the vicinity, she said.
A 26-year-old man was arrested and was due to appear in Tauranga District Court today on a charge of arson.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said one fire crew went to the scene and extinguished the fire within 20 minutes.
- Bay of Plenty Times