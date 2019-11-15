Watch: Mazda's upcoming CX-30 one of the safest cars ever crash tested

Euro NCAP has released its latest wave of crash test results, covering the overseas Ford Explorer, Mercedes-Benz GLB, Opel Corsa, and Mazda CX-30.

While three out of the four scored five stars (the Corsa narrowly missing out on the mark thanks in part to a single percentage point deficit in the Safety Assistance category), the Mazda was the standout of the bunch.

Expected to land here in early 2020, the Mazda CX-30 scored an unsurpassed 99 per cent rating in Adult Protection. Not an easy feat given NCAP's increasingly stringent rules.

"Congratulations to Mazda for another almost-perfect score in adult occupant safety," said Euro NCAP secretary general Michiel van Ratingen. "There are still several cars to be rated in 2019 but it is unlikely we will see better for this part of the assessment."

The CX-30 was respectable across the board in its scoring, with the high Adult Protection mark complimented by 86 per cent in Child Protection, 80 per cent in Vulnerable Road Users protection, and 77 per cent in Safety Assistance.

The Mercedes-Benz GLB, the only other model from the group that's set for the New Zealand market, achieved a 92 per cent in Adult Protection, and an 88, 78, and 74 per cent rating respectfully across Child Protection, Vulnerable Road Users, and Safety Assistance.

“I think there is some clear space between compact and medium size SUVs. Potentially that’s a sweet spot for the CX-30,” said Mazda NZ’s managing director, David Hodge, earlier in the year.

“Having five SUV models is a great place to be. But unlike some of our competitors who have pulled out of traditional car segments, we have grown our SUV lineup while still having full range of hatchbacks and sedans.

“We believe there are still plenty of people passionate about traditional passenger cars.”

