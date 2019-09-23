Watch: McLaren driver rescued by helicopter after crashing $430,000 supercar

Supercars and Beverly Hills seem to be a match made in heaven, and taking a six-figure roadster along the famed Mulholland drive would be something on the bucket list of many.

While they may look the part, the majority of these exotic cars are designed with incredible performance in mind, and things can go spectacularly wrong in an instant.

Reports have revealed that this was most likely the case in a recent incident that saw a McLaren driver airlifted from a crash site off Mulholland Drive in California.

Emergency services were alerted to the possible crash after a member of the public called in, saying that they had seen a set of "headlights tumbling down a cliff." After a brief search, a local helicopter spotted the crashed car resting against a tree.

Given the location of the crash, emergency crews had to be lowered down to the site before evacuating the driver. While the 50-year-man complained of "sore ribs" he was conscious, and sent to hospital.

Miraculously, the car had come to rest against a tree about halfway down the embankment, stopping it from continuing to roll down the hill towards the residential area below.

The crashed car appears to be a McLaren 720S, an incredibly capable supercar that is priced around $430,000. A mid-mounted twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 sends 529kW to the rear wheels, and allows the car to hit 100km/h in just 2.8 seconds.

Considering the engine placement and abundance of power at the rear wheels, losing control in the 720S would be reasonably easy. Unfortunately for this driver, a road like Mullholland drive doesn't leave much room for error.

The next day, the supercar was pulled from the site, and a video posted by the towing comparing shows the extent of the damage to the McLaren.