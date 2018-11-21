Home / News / Watch: Moment a man saves partner's life from out-of-control car

21/11/2018
Moment man saves his girlfriend's life as out-of-control car flies towards them and misses them by mere inches. / HYST TV

A man saved a woman's life when he pulled her out of the way of a speeding car, which went past just inches from them as they walked down a street.

CCTV cameras caught the heartstopping moment when the man and woman, reportedly a couple, were almost hit by the car before it crashed into a wall.

Narrow escape: The lucky pair cheated death with just a few inches to spare when a speeding car came flying down the street.
The video footage shows the man grabbing his female companion and throwing them both on the ground to escape the speeding vehicle, the Daily Mail reports.

The couple narrowly cheated death on November 10, at an unknown location, with the video later widely shared on social media.

It sees them walking casually side by side, the man in a chequered shirt and the woman in a black vest and flip-flops.

CCTV footage shows the two, reportedly a couple, walking down the road when suddenly the car comes at them.
Suddenly the grey car comes speeding towards them, and the man steps in to pull the woman out of its way.

The vehicle narrowly misses them and careens on two wheels straight into a wall next to them.

Despite the grainy CCTV, the pair on the ground are visibly shaken as they get up and dust themselves off.

Crash: The car flies past them and crashes into a wall a few feet away, with the pair in shock on the ground.
It is not known if the pair suffered any injuries in the incident.

It is also not known if the driver had any passengers in the car or if they managed to escape unharmed.

-Daily Mail

