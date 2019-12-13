Watch: 'Moronic' driver is caught red-handed by Aussie police in hilarious video

While New Zealand police may be crashing down on boy racers and bogan activity on the road in general, Australian Police have been known for their heavy-handed approach to the issue for years now — and it's because of guys like this.

Managing to make like of the extremely dangerous situation that the officers came across, the Western Australia Police Force has released a meme-worthy video showing a moronic driver letting loose on the street.

Using footage captured from dash cams and the police helicopter, the Holden Commodore's driver completely ignores the police presence, and continues to show off until the wheels literally fall off.

While most street drifters attempt to avoid curbs when they're causing a ruckus on the street, this guy was bouncing between the road and the grass verges without a care in the world.

Unsurprisingly, the hardy old Commodore can only handle so much abuse before the left rear wheel falls off. This still doesn't stop the driver though, as he continues to throw sparks at the police cars in pursuit.

As soon as the car spins off the road and wedges itself up against a dealership, the police make their move and apprehend the driver before he can start his spark show again.

The last few seconds of the video reveal that the driver landed himself in jail for nine months, and was banned from driving for two years. It's a miracle that no one was hurt during the pursuit.

Let's just hope that the driver has learned his lesson the hard way, and that his two year driving ban starts when he is released from jail.