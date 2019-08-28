Watch: motorcycle rider survives brush with death after sliding underneath trailer

It's drilled into us from a young age that while motorcycles may be incredibly fun to ride, they are extremely dangerous, and the chances of sustaining a serious injury are a lot higher than driving a car.

This is due to a number of factors, but mostly because of the fact that you are surrounded by a metal frame in a car, and on a bike, your helmet and clothing are the only things between you and the pavement.

We've seen the classic slide-under-the-truck stunt occur many a time on the silver screen, but usually it is performed in a car, and there's a full safety team surrounding the stunt.

In this situation, we can see that the rider of the motorcycle started to get the wobbles before he came off the bike, and slid underneath the truck's trailer, and miraculously making it out the other side.

Despite the rider's ripped jeans and grazed legs, it looks like he is in pretty good shape after the incident that could've easily killed him.

It's hard to tell what safety gear he was wearing besides the gloves, but it is pretty obvious from the aftermath that there was room for improvement on the bottom half. While they may look stylish while riding, the combination of chinos and vans don't provide much protection when sliding across the tarmac.

While he may have escaped the incident with minor injuries, we're not too sure that the same can be said for his bike, as it disappears from the shot as he slides out the other side.

We're not too sure whether this rider carried on with his motorcycle career after this incident or not, but we can imagine that he'd be a bit more careful around trucks going forward.