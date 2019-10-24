Watch: Motorcyclist miraculously walks away from 280km/h collision with car

Of all the forms of transport on earth, motorcycles have one of the worst reputations in terms of safety. Most of the time this isn't down to how the bike is ridden, but more so how other drivers simply don't see the two-wheeled machines on the road.

In this extreme, it's a combination of those two factors at work, as the motorcycle rider was riding like an idiot, and the driver of the BMW didn't get a chance to see him before they changed lanes.

The accident which happened near the Lithuanian capital of Vilnus occurred on one of the city's multi-lane motorways while the rider was obvious trying to do a top speed run.

From the GoPro camera attached to the rider's helmet, the Aprilla's speedo visibly hits the 300km/h mark before the rider starts to slow down for the car in the outside lane.

Unfortunately for the rider, the driver of the car doesn't see the motorcycle due to its incredible speed, and pulls right out in front of it. While the rider doesn't attempt to swerve, it isn't enough to avoid the BMW, and he is sent flying across the tarmac.

After tumbling across the tarmac and coming to rest on the grass verge, the rider manages to scurry away from the road, while wondering how he managed to avoid certain death.

According to a local source, he walked away from the collision with just cuts and bruises, but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

We didn't think that you could get much luckier than the driver of this Mustang from earlier this week, but it turns out that you really can.