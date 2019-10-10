Watch: Mustang flips into ditch after failed burnout attempt

Long before Australian Lamborghini Diablo drivers were crashing through trees and Italian Ferrari drivers were losing control on the highway, mustangs were spinning out all across the globe.

Over the last few years, pony car drivers have developed quite a reputation for losing control of their high-powered rear-wheel drive vehicles while leaving Cars and Coffee events.

A video that has just emerged out of America is a perfect example of this, showing how a failed burnout attempt can lead to disaster.

As usual, the exit of the Cars and Coffee event was lined will spectators hoping to catch a glimpse of some sideways action as the show cars turn out onto the road and leave the event.

Encouraged by the crowd, the Mustang driver floors it as he rounds the right-hand turn, but unfortunately, nothing happens. Obviously frustrated by the lack of smoke, the driver keeps the pedal planted into second gear, which causes the rear end to come loose.

Whether it was down to lack of experience or just plain bad luck, the driver is unable to catch the drift, and the Mustang is sent into the ditch at speed — going sideways.

After the crash, the video shows the crowd of bystanders rushing over to the upturned Mustang, with half attempting to free the driver, and the other half who are more interested in filming the aftermath.

While the driver managed to escape without serious injury, the Mustang was pretty banged up, and the police arrived on the scene shortly after — presumably to ticket the unfortunate driver.

Let's hope that this is the last Mustang video that we see for a while, but we aren't holding our breath.