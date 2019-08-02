Watch: Netflix releases the first trailer for the insane 'Hyperdrive'

What do you get when you throw American Ninja Warrior, Tokyo Drift, and that strange early 2000's Japanese game show that no one really knew the name of? We're not actually too sure what that would end up as, but maybe something like this.

‘Hyperdrive’ is the latest show to come from Netflix aimed at the car enthusiasts of the world, and from the look of this trailer that released this morning, it’s wild.

Netflix has remained reasonably quiet about this production, but this trailer reveals a lot. The stage is an obstacle course that has been built in New York, and features 10 different courses.

In true reality TV show style, the contestants have travelled from all over the world to compete, all have different backgrounds, and we can imagine that there will be an emphasis put on their backstories. Let's just hope that it doesn't take up too much screen time.

A lot of cars feature in this trailer, including a few drift-happy Nissans, a Corvette, an AMG GT, and a Lamborghini Huracan. It will be interesting to see how these cars are put against each other, as it's not exactly a level playing field.

An easy spot was the blacked out older generation Dodge Charger, and with Fate of the Furious' Charlize Theron producing this show, hopefully we'll see a few franchise cars make an appearance.

The show begins streaming on Netflix on the 21st of August.