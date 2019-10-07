Watch: new video provides sneak peek of updated Isuzu D-Max ute

In the ute game, many models have their own role defined by their character. The Ford Ranger is the all-rounder. The Toyota Hilux is the work-horse. The Mitsubishi Triton is the value choice.

Somewhere in that gumbo is the Isuzu D-Max, which ticks the box of being an old-school east of a thing. Its one of the oldest platforms on the market, but comes fitted with one of the heartiest engines. That 3.0-litre turbo-diesel is one of the strongest around.

Nevertheless, it's a model that probably deserves some kind of upgrade. And now the manufacturer have shown off some of the changes they've got in store for the next-generation model.

In a brief video Isuzu has profiled the front and rear of the refreshed D-Max. A more angular nose features a larger grill and squintier headlights. Around back, LED taillights give the Isuzu a healthy dosage of 2019.

The video also shows some of the new D-Max's new touches inside. A new dashboard is profiled, featuring toggle switches, a leather-wrapped gear knob with contrasting stitching, and a new infotainment system that appears to support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

There's much more to be confirmed with the new Isuzu; namely engines. The Ddi 3.0-litre we mentioned earlier is likely to remain, although speculation also suggests a smaller more tightly wound 1.9-litre could join the line-up.

