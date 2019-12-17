Watch: Nissan celebrates the festive season with a Leaf-powered Christmas tree

Electric cars may have been introduced as an alternative to burning fossil fuels, but thanks to their large power storage abilities, they make for great rolling batteries.

Nissan has demonstrated this potential perfectly with the new Leaf, turning it into a spectacular rolling Christmas tree to celebrate the silly season, and show just how much power this Leaf possesses.

Click here to view all Nissan Leaf listings on Driven

Alongside the festive-themed video, Nissan wants you to know about the Leaf's e-Pedal which allows the driver to start, accelerate, and decelerate with just one pedal. This is Nissan's version of regenerative braking, which recycles the momentum of the car and uses it to charge the battery.

If recycling isn't your thing, there's always the 'B' driving mode, which regenerates energy under braking, and the two pedals work as they would in a traditional vehicle.

According to Nissan, the average driver regenerates 744kWh of clean energy if they drive 17,000km each year. This is the equivalent of a 20 per cent power saving on electricity consumption of an average household.

Conveniently, this saving is enough to power 266 Christmas trees with 700 incandescent lights, which is less than half the amount of lights that the Nissan tree is wearing in the video.

"Santa shouldn’t be the only one with a festive mode of transport," said Helen Perry, of Nissan Europe. "We wanted to make the Nissan LEAF more fun at this time of year whilst driving home a very important message."