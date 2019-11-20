Watch: Novitec works their magic on the mighty Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

When it comes to high-end tuners, Novitec is one of the most well known in the world, thanks to their work with manufacturers such as Ferrari, McLaren, and Lamborghini.

No strangers to the Aventador, the tuning house started working on Lamborghini's flagship supercar back in 2013, and has kept up with the numerous updates and special edition cars ever since.

When it comes to the SVJ, Novitec figured that the current Nurburgring record holder wasn't in dire need of any performance modifications, so focused most of their effort on enhancing the aesthetics.

Novitec's SVJ body kit includes a new front skirt with flaps, side air intakes, and a trunk lid with air ducts — the aggressive rear end was left as is, as improving it is almost impossible. According to the company's release, these carbon fibre additions "do not drastically change the fundamentals of the vehicle."

To add to the aggressive nature of the car, a set of staggered Vossen wheels were added that measure 9x20 in the front, and 13x21 at the rear. These huge rollers are wrapped in a set of 255/30 and 355/25 Pirelli P-Zero tyres.

Adding to the performance of the coupe, a new Novitec spring kit drops the body by 35mm, while still putting "comfort and performance at the forefront."

As demonstrated in the release video, several exhaust systems are available for both the Coupe and Spyder versions of the Aventador, which reportedly improve performance, provide a deeper tone, and saves 19kgs.

On the inside, customers can choose their interior combination preference. This green display model features an imposing set of yellow and black seats, which are accentuated by the yellow cabin stitching.

Under the rear engine cover still sits the (mostly) standard naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine that produces 566kW and 720Nm of torque. As shown in the clip, this is more than enough power to spin all four wheels at launch.