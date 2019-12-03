Watch: Petrol pump explodes after drunk Mustang driver crashes through it

While Ford Mustang drivers have developed quite a reputation over the years for crashing at Cars and Coffee events, this guy takes things to the next level, and the results aren't pretty.

According to a local report, this crash occurred back in October, but surveillance footage of the wreck has only just been released due to legal proceedings.

The driver in question is Clemente Torres, who reportedly attempted to perform a burnout as he was leaving the petrol station. As to why you'd try something like this in a busy petrol station is beyond us, but the results are expected.

After losing control of the Mustang, Torres crashed through a petrol pump, but not before hitting another customer on the forecourt. As soon as the pump falls over, it bursts into flames, and bystanders rush to drag the stricken customer from the area.

Before fleeing the scene, Torres rushes into a nearby store to grab a water bottle, but quickly realises that the flames are a little beyond that. He then attempts to walk home, but is caught by police.

Luckily, the local fire service only take a matter of minutes to get onto the scene, and manage to get the fire under control almost right away. The Mustang was burnt beyond repair, but the other car looks to be in better shape.

According to CBS5, police noticed "a strong alcoholic odor on his breath" when they apprehended him, so he was tested for alcohol. It turns out that he had a blood alcohol concentration of .241, or three times the legal limit.

Adding to this, Torres' family told police that he was on his way to a DUI Veterans Court for a previous drunk driving incident. As you can expect, he is now facing a plethora of charges, and reportedly caused around $50,000 worth of damage during his rampage.

While no one was killed in the incident, the woman who was hit by the Mustang received second-degree burns in the fire.