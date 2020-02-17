Watch: Police install anti-toot traffic lights around Mumbai

Getting stuck in rush hour traffic is a stressful experience anywhere, but getting tooting at from the car behind you the second the light turns green can be more than enough to push a driver over the edge.

As well as being extremely infuriating, it's an annoyance for anyone else at said intersection, so the Mumbai Police Force installed preventative measures that are both ingenious and kind of annoying.

In a promo-esque video that was uploaded to YouTube just last week, the force shows off the system which was dubbed the 'Punishing Signal' that was installed at a particularly busy Mumbai intersection.

It features a huge screen that displays the words, "HONK MORE WAIT MORE" and utilises a microphone to track noise levels. If it exceeds 85 decibels, the red light resets for another 90 seconds.

Despite the huge displays, the drivers that feature in the video don't seem to be paying much attention to the system, and continue tooting. This results in a wait time worse than the actual tooting.

While Mumbai ranks number one as the world's most densely populated city, it only rates as the tenth nosiest city. Guangzhou in China takes the top spot, so there's potential for this system to make its way around the world.

Let's just hope it doesn't get too successful, as it almost looks more infuriating than the actual tooting that it's attempting to prevent.