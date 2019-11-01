Watch: Police officer caught texting and driving before violent crash

Over the past few years, mobile phones have become a lot more advanced, and the laws surrounding them have been beefed up with this development.

The use of mobile phones whilst driving is one law that closely policed, and carries an $80 fine if caught in New Zealand. One police officer in America has been caught red-handed on his phone in the lead up to an accident, and people aren't happy about it.

Tulsa Police recently released footage that was captured on August 15 around 7:30pm which shows the officer looking between the road and his phone was travelling down a multi-lane road.

Around 25 seconds into the video, a Jeep Grand Cherokee can be seen bouncing over the median divide, and ends up hitting the patrol car on the driver's side.

According to a local report, neither driver was seriously injured in the collision, but the officer was taken to hospital after airbag-related injuries. It was later ruled that the Jeep driver was at fault.

Despite the Jeep driver being at fault, the fact that the officer wasn't paying attention to the road was not only wrong, but extremely unprofessional.

"I think it’s dangerous. Bottom line: I don’t think anyone should text and drive," said Christina, a local resident. "It’s scary over here anyways with traffic, because a lot of people, a lot of people everywhere when they’re driving, just don’t pay attention anymore."

"It possibly could have been prevented had he not been texting," she added, speaking for us all.