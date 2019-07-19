Watch: Pontiac Trans Am is destroyed in Smokey and the Bandit tribute jump

Over the course of history, there have been thousands of car jumps on the silver screen, but how many of those jumps actually ended with the car driving off into the sunset without a scratch? None of them.

Almost all of the 300 Dodge Chargers that were used in the filming of the Dukes of Hazzard TV show ended up as twisted wrecks sitting in a car yard, and 12 Pontiac Trans Ams met an early end at the hands of Burt Reynolds during Smokey and the Bandit.

These shocking statistics were obviously not enough to put these keen enthusiasts off the jump at the 2019 Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals, where another Bandit Trans Am ended up a twisted wreck.

After about three minutes of waiting, where the backyard scientists were presumably trying to work out the trajectory of the muscle car based on how fast it was going to hit the ramp. We're not too sure what they were actually trying to work out here though; the car wasn't going to die either way, and there wasn't a landing ramp in sight.

Once the calculations were completed, the caged and stripped Trans Am barrelled towards the ramp, picking up enough speed to make sure that this car would never see another road in its life.

Upon hitting the ramp, the car did get an impressive amount of air, but the landing didn't exactly look smooth. After the car had crashed back down to earth, the safety team sprinted after the rolling wreck, to check on the driver we assume.

Let's just hope that the driver made it out of the car in a better state than what the car was left in.

The man behind the camera heads over to the wreck after the jump, to get a closer look at the twisted pile of metal, and it's not pretty. "This is one seriously bent up automobile, nobody is fixing it, and if they do, hats off to them," the filmer says, stating the obvious.

Now that we've got this out of the way, let's stop jumping incredibly iconic muscle cars, let's start driving them like normal people do, they're better that way.