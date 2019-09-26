Watch: Rimac reveals how they crash test their $3 million hypercars

Earlier this year, Swedish supercar manufacturer Koenigsegg released an incredibly interesting video showing how one of their multi-million dollar supercars gets crash tested.

While this was somewhat painful to watch, it was fascinating to see how an extremely niche manufacturer works around the crash tests, and keeps within international safety laws.

While they aren't as well-known as Koenigsegg, electric startup Rimac has released a similar video, showing what goes into crash testing their C_TWO hypercar.

It isn't surprising to see that Rimac is taking the safety of this hypercar extremely seriously, after Grand Tour presenter Richard Hammond infamously flipped the Concept_One in 2017, before it burst into flames

Despite the fact that only 150 C_Two models are set to be manufactured, 30 prototypes are going through the vigorous crash testing process. Considering that each car costs around $2 million each, that roughly $60 million worth of hypercars reduced to mangled wrecks.

Considering that Rimac is such a small-volume manufacturer, crash testing is a much bigger process than other mass-volume manufacturers. It took the company four years to develop the current working prototype, and it looks like the C_Two is still a little while away.

After completing this first round of crash testing, Rimac is heading back to the drawing board to improve the design alongside "perfecting the correlations of our virtual simulations" before the model is completed.

If you're not familiar with the C-Two, it is Rimac's second fully-electric hypercar, and packs an incredible punch. Four electric motors produced a whopping 1427kW and 2299Nm of torque.

This allows for a 0-100km/h time of 1.8 seconds and a range of over 640km.