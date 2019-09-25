Watch: Russian driver fights barrier arm, barrier arm wins

If you have ever encountered a barrier arm in your years of driving, you'll know that they aren't the most difficult obstacle to negotiate when behind the wheel — or so we thought.

Murphy's Law states that if something can go wrong, it will go wrong, which is a perfect way to describe what happens to this unfortunate Russian driver.

After managing to insert their ticket, and make it through the barrier arm without any issue, the driver heads up the ramp towards the exit. At this point, everything is going to plan.

Once the driver reaches the top of the ramp, the car starts to roll back, and significantly bends the barrier. This is the exact moment where the barrier decides to take its revenge, and enters the car through the driver's window.

When the driver makes another attempt to drive up the ramp, the barrier is forced towards the rear of the car, and smashes the rear window with a violent glass explosion.

Despite the driver's best efforts to get the barrier out of their window, it adds insult to injury by entering the vehicle again and decides to leave the parking building with its new owner.

Next time you encounter a barrier arm, make sure you're extra careful around it, you never know what sort of damage it's prepared to do.