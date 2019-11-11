Watch: Russian engineer creates the world's weirdest armoured car

YouTube is a wonderful place for car enthusiasts, everything from supercar crashes, to DIY engine swaps, to slightly crazy Russians building things that you would only dream of can be found on there.

While it's not the same Russian channel that brought us the ridiculous Bentley Ultratank, Garage 54 is known for his crazy contraptions that aren't always the safest, but push the limits of one's imagination.

In his latest video, the mad scientist decides to build an armoured vehicle, but instead of thick steel, he chooses to use concrete as the main form of protection.

Using a Russian-built UAZ SUV as the donor vehicle, the team builds a wooden mold around the body panels, and proceeds to pour multiple layers of concrete into this mold. While it may provide some protection, blind spots become a real issue when you only have one window.

With the addition of all this extra weight, the window situation becomes one of Garage 54's smaller issues, as the already-sketchy brakes become almost non-existent with a tonne or so of concrete on-board.

Alongside the brakes, the suspension was welded up to keep the SUV from bottoming out, which renders the leaves and springs useless. This means that the tyres are the only aspect of the ride offering some sort of damping.

One impressive aspect of the UAZ is the fact that it is still drivable despite the huge hunk of concrete slapped onto it. The 2.7-litre four-cylinder's 112 horsepower is just enough to keep it rolling around the pad.

When it comes to demonstrating the UAZ' abilities, we would've liked to see it up against some sort of munitions as most armoured cars are designed for, but smashing into a set of old Ladas is just as satisfying.