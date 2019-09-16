Watch: Russian engineers turn a Bentley Continental GT into an 'Ultratank'

Despite the fact that Bentley now has an SUV in the form of the Bentayga in their luxurious line-up, the brand's vehicles aren't known for their off-roading abilities.

A team of Russian engineers that double as YouTubers didn't let this reputation get in the way of their plans, and decided that a Continental GT was the perfect donor car for their tank project.

Dubbed the 'Ultratank', AcademeG has been working on their Bentley project for a few months now, and the results of combining an incredibly luxurious GT car with a war machine are astounding.

In order to build something of this magnitude, an incredible amount of work has taken place, and certainly shows.

Under the hood sits the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine that came standard in the Continental GT, in stock form this power plant produced over 300kW and 800Nm of torque.

As you can imagine, the track system is a lot more complicated and is heavier than the standard four-wheel setup, which limits the Ultratank to a top speed of just over 100km/h.

In order to maintain relatively stock steering capabilities, the factory steering wheel is now connected to the open differential on the solid rear axle that drives the tracks. This is quite a complex system that uses brakes on each axle in order to steer the tank.

If you want to see how this incredible piece of machinery was designed and assembled (in Russian of course), check out this video here: