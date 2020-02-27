Watch: Russian police impound homemade Batmobile

While the Dark Knight may have issues with the Joker, Bain, and Two-Face throughout his life on the silver screen, traffic cops never seemed to take offence at his contraptions — mainly because they couldn't catch them.

Unfortunately for one Russian man, his Batman fantasy was cut short after local police pulled him over and decided to impound his homemade Batmobile for obvious reasons.

Despite the convincing nature of the replica, these cops weren't impressed with the handy work, and confiscated the contraption for not having plates and not complying with local vehicle laws.

Police didn't reveal the name of the 32-year-old that was behind the wheel, but for all we know, it could've been Bruce Wayne himself. Which leaves Russian Alfred's whereabouts in question.

Due to the vehicle's weight and size, lack of certification, and obvious un-roadworthy features, the driver is facing three separate charges. It's safe to say that we won't be seeing this thing on Russian roads ever again.

Interestingly, the same Batmobile replica emerged for sale online just last year. The replica that's based on the Batmobile from the 'Batman V Superman' movie was listed for a whopping $1.4 million.

It's powered by a 500hp 5.0litre V8 that sends power to the massive rear wheels, but can only hit a top speed of 100km/h due to its ridiculous size and weight.

For the true Dark Knight experience, it features bulletproof windows, a thermal imaging camera, night vision, and a fake gun on the bonnet that can "simulate shooting."

Let's hope that the owner knows someone with a large tow truck, as this thing isn't going to be easy to get home after its stint in police custody.